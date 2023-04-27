Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Hillwood Communities named Developer of the Year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Photo courtesy of Hillwood Communities

Hillwood Communities, developer of the Pecan Square and Harvest communities,was named the Dallas-Fort Worth Developer of the Year during Saturday’s McSAM Awards, hosted by the Dallas Builders Association.

Hillwood Communities received 15 McSAM Awards in total, and it’s the second straight year that it received the top award of the night, according to a Hillwood news release. In addition, the developer also achieved its third consecutive year wins in the categories of Master-Planned Community of the Year, People’s Choice Community of the Year, Best Community Amenity, Lifestyle Director of the Year, and Lifestyle Program of the Year.

The annual McSAM Awards recognize builders, developers, and associates in the Dallas area who have made significant contributions in the industry through specific achievements in product design, architecture, and sales and marketing categories.  

“Recognition from industry peers is thrilling because it helps validate that we are creating exciting and vibrant communities that stand the test of time for today’s homebuyers,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “These awards are also a great sense of pride for our amazing associates, without whom none of this is possible.” 

Pecan Square by Hillwood was named Master-Planned Community of the Year for a second time, and its Town Square concept was named Community Amenity of the Year. Pecan Square was also voted People’s Choice Community of the Year for a second time. This award is based on a consumer survey of the community’s most recent buyers asking for feedback on everything from home design, sales experience, customer service, community lifestyle, and overall satisfaction. They were also asked to rate the community on a scale from 0-10 on how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend or family member.

“It has been such a joy watching Pecan Square grow, the streets full of life, parks brimming with excited kids, and the Town Square vibrating with energy” explained Andrew Pieper, Hillwood Communities Vice President. “It is such a special place, and these awards are a tremendous recognition for our project team, the Town of Northlake, our builder partners, and the HOA team, all of whom contributed to bringing this unique vision to life.”

Pieper was also named Project Manager of the Year for his leadership during the launch years of the community.

Previous articleFrom Abuse to Abundance: This woman means business
Next articleLETTER: Elect Livingston and Sheddy to restore civility and integrity in Argyle
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.