Hillwood Communities named Developer of the Year

Hillwood Communities, developer of the Pecan Square and Harvest communities, was named the Dallas-Fort Worth Developer of the Year during Saturday’s McSAM Awards, hosted by the Dallas Builders Association. Hillwood Communities received 15 McSAM Awards in total, and it’s the second straight year that it received the top award of the night, according to a Hillwood news release. In addition, the developer also achieved its third consecutive year wins in the categories of Master-Planned Community of the Year, People’s Choice Community of the Year, Best Community Amenity, Lifestyle Director of the Year, and Lifestyle Program of the Year.

The annual McSAM Awards recognize builders, developers, and associates in the Dallas area who have made significant contributions in the industry through specific achievements in product design, architecture, and sales and marketing categories.

“Recognition from industry peers is thrilling because it helps validate that we are creating exciting and vibrant communities that stand the test of time for today’s homebuyers,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “These awards are also a great sense of pride for our amazing associates, without whom none of this is possible.”