Lantana Update — April 2023

The fastest-growing sport in America will have a new home here in Lantana by 2025.

After over two years of meetings and negotiations, Lantana’s two Fresh Water Supply Districts have secured financial commitments to fund a pickleball facility.

Played with paddles and a plastic perforated ball, pickleball can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

Plans call for 10 pickleball courts with a restroom facility and parking on 2.5 acres of district property at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary.

The $2.2 million project will be funded in part with an $850,000 grant from Denton County Development District #4, which promotes tourism with local sales tax revenue; and a $450,000 grant from Lantana Cares via the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation that collects a half percent of the sales price of all real estate transactions within Lantana.

The two water districts’ share of the project, $450,000 each, would come out of reserve funds and should not adversely affect the operating budget or the districts’ property tax rates, according to Richard Harned, FWSD #6 & #7 controller.

The Lantana Community Association will operate the facility. Unlike most of the amenities in Lantana, the courts will be open to the general public due to their financing via tax revenue.

To accommodate parking during pickleball tournaments, the districts secured an agreement with Denton ISD to utilize E.P. Rayzor’s parking lot when school is not in session.

The next step is bringing in a consultant that has designed similar projects in other North Texas cities to work with the districts’ engineering firm.

Once plans are approved, the courts are expected to take 18 months to complete.

Clean Up and Green Up

It’s April and that means spring cleaning.

Our popular Spring Community Garage Sale will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register your sale at iamconnected.nabrnetwork.com by April 12th. Participating addresses will be listed on lantanagaragesales.com.

Lantana is partnering with Denton Freedom House for the post-garage sale clean-up. Donate your leftover items from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center, 10185 Lantana Trail. Freedom House will also be accepting non-perishable foods for its food pantry.

Two weekends later, Lantana’s 12th annual Earth Day will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the North Amenity Center parking lot.

Residents can dispose of hazardous household waste, drop off bulk items, recycle computers, electronics and appliances, and shred documents.

Lantana Earth Day has grown over the years into a family-fun event, with free breakfast (courtesy of Marty B’s and CoServ), children’s activities and crafts (courtesy of the Lantana Ladies League), local vendors and a community trash clean-up held by Lantana Boy Scout Troop 99 and Lantana Cares.

Call 940-728-5050 or visit LantanaTX.org for more information about Earth Day.

Ladies League Brings Community Together to Support Area Youth

Who knew that a purse auction could be so much fun? The Lantana Ladies League is very happy and proud to donate $18,000 to the Journey to Dream Foundation!

On February 28th, we held our first ever purse auction at the Denton Country Club benefiting Journey to Dream, a local nonprofit that offers comprehensive services for youth navigating the challenging teen years, from the everyday to the extraordinary.

It was an amazing evening with two-time Emmy Award and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist Vince Sims as the emcee and auctioneer. Guests bid on silent auction purses filled with surprises, everything from gift cards to jewelry. The finale was the live auction where five high-end purses were auctioned off.

We would like to thank all the sponsors for their kind and generous donations: Park Place Lexus Grapevine (Event Sponsor); Landstar Excavation Inc. (Drink Ticket Sponsor); BMR Pool & Patio, Mortgage Nerd Group, Plug and Play SM, Tiff’s Pics 4u and Berries & Batter (Live Auction Purse Sponsors); and Kathy Hummell, Scentsy Consultant, A&A Air Conditioning, Studio 360 Med Spa, and Closet Factory (Table Sponsors). A big thank you as well to all who donated purses for the silent auction as well as in-kind donations to fill them.

Thank you to all the volunteers that put this event together, our chairperson Stephanie Joyce and our President Kathy Hummell. Thank you Samantha Sims for sharing your passion for Journey to Dream Foundation. And thank you to all who attended, bid, bought, and donated. We’re looking forward to next year!

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League and our work in the community, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Shawna White