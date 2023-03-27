Sunrise service to be held Easter morning on The Flower Mound

The Easter Sunrise Service will be held again this year on The Flower Mound.

The longstanding tradition dates back to 1972 and is held by the Summit Club, Women of Flower Mound and The Flower Mound Foundation. The non-denominational service typically attracts 2-3,000 people and will take place as the sun rises over The Mound, with Grace Baptist Church officiating the service this year, according to the foundation.

Those interested in attending should arrive by 6:30 a.m. to park and make their way up The Mound before the service begins about 7 a.m. Easter morning, April 9. The Women of Flower Mound will serve doughnuts and coffee. The foundation recommends worshippers wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes, and bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

The traditional Easter morning event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed last year to the delight of organizers and the community alike.

“Last year was like coming home again,” said Diane Wetherbee, vice chairman of The Flower Mound Foundation. “It was a beautiful day. Starting up an old tradition just feels really good.”