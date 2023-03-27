Monday, March 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Something to Muench on: My less than formal life

Kimberly Muench
By Kimberly Muench
0
1
Kimberly Muench

I work from home. I know a lot of other people do now as well. All of my meetings are on Zoom, or I’m sitting at my desk and pecking away at my keyboard. I coach moms which means I show up on camera in yoga pants and a nice t-shirt and it’s welcome and relatable.

Life in general has become pretty casual in the past few years. Wouldn’t you agree? Even when I go out to a nicer restaurant I feel comfortable putting on a maxi dress with flats or don a pair of jeans with a sweater…add some silver hoops and some cute boots and I’m good to go feeling appropriately dressed. It seems the only time formalwear is really required is at a wedding, a funeral, or the formal night on a cruise ship. Even then the dress code can be pretty loose.

The other day I had the opportunity to get all dolled up and go to a gala. Right here in Flower Mound! I’m one of about 4,000 women who are members of the Flower Mound Women In Business Networking Group (FMWIB). It was founded in 2015 by local real estate mogul Christi Beca, this woman’s group is growing in membership and their mission to serve and empower women in the community.

I’m not going to lie, I’m cheap. I like to look decent on a dime, literally. I found the most beautiful full-length navy beaded gown on Amazon for $40! I was super jazzed it looked quality enough for the night and I didn’t have to break the bank (at all). I added some 3” sandals and fancy silver jewelry and I’ve got to say I really enjoyed being dressed up, at least for four hours. However, I was just as excited to jump into my pajamas by 10:30 p.m., lol.

In my text to my husband (who did not attend) at 9:30 p.m. I said, “I’m done peopling.” All the alone time since 2020 has exacerbated my introversion. I love hanging out with people, until I don’t. I’m the kind of person who hits the wall and knows it’s time to make my exit.

The event was the first of its kind for this group and it was hosted at the local venue on Corporate Drive called Aristide. It was a lovely space! The beneficiary of the live and silent auction was a wonderful nonprofit located in Denton called Arms of Hope. Their mission is to transform the lives of disadvantaged children, youth and families by providing hope and support in a nurturing, Christian environment.

Dinner, a chicken dish, was great and the musician played music that invited all to the dance floor. I have to admit after the past few years of few big events, it kind of felt normal…however, I have to add I don’t know how socialites do it. Attending galas or formal dinners is not something I could do every weekend. I’m more of a let’s have a glass of wine on the patio and catch up kind of gal.

Has your life become more relaxed and casual since March of 2020? Or has your daily routine become hectic and stressed again? I like to think I have made conscious changes and prioritized my connection to myself and to others over the constant drain of being busy to going places just for the sake of saying I attended. I want to be intentional with my time, my relationships, and my commitments.

Previous articleSunrise service to be held Easter morning on The Flower Mound
Kimberly Muench
Kimberly Muenchhttps://reallifeparentguide.com/
Kim Muench is a Flower Mound mother of five kiddos. She is a certified parent coach who loves working with moms and dads of adolescents to build stronger, healthier connections in their home. To learn more, visit her website at www.reallifeparentguide.com.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.