Robson Ranch to host Q&A with City Council candidates

The Robson Ranch Republican Club will host a Question & Answer session for the three candidates vying to represent District 4, which includes Robson Ranch, on the Denton City Council.

All three candidates on the ballot for District 4 — Joe Holland, Stephanie Neuharth and Donald Thornton — are scheduled to appear at the Q&A session, according to a news release from the Robson Ranch Republican Club. The event is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle.

The event is open to the public, but due to limited space, advance registration is required.

The District 4 seat is currently vacant because Robson Ranch residents successfully recalled Alison Maguire from the seat in November. Maguire’s politics do not align with the mostly conservative Robson Ranch area — a large retirement community west of Argyle — but in late 2021, the City Council approved a new council district map that moved Robson Ranch into District 4.