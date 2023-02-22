Flower Mound to host second Holi Festival

The town of Flower Mound announced last week that its second Holi Festival will be held next month at a town park.

The town-sponsored event is presented by the Denton County India Cultural Association, open to the public and free. All ages are invited to join the community for this event on March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road.

“Come experience the meaning behind the many colors of India’s Holi Festival,” the town said in a statement. “From red to green to indigo, each color provides festivalgoers with a sense of beauty, ritual, and tradition. Do not miss the chance to enjoy the throwing of colors, music, dancing and food!”

Click here for more information.