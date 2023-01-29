Larry Kaufman

It is with profound sadness that the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation announces the passing of one of its finest and most dedicated board members.

Larry Dean Kaufman passed on November 19, 2022, at the age of 80.

Larry was born in Wichita, Kansas, and grew up farming in the Midwest. He joined the United States Marine Corps serving 8 years including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He graduated with his B.B.A. degree in accounting from Idaho State University and his M.B.A. from TCU.

Larry was an outdoors man and an avid traveler with his wife Marynell. Including his wife he is survived by 6 children and 9 grandchildren.

Larry served on the Board of Directors of the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation (aka Bartonville Water Supply) for 39 years, serving in all capacities (Secretary, Vice President and President).

The community suffers the loss of this magnificent man, whose knowledge, service and dedication to others will be greatly missed.