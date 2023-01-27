Friday, January 27, 2023
Lewisville ISD adds STOPit, an anonymous reporting system

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week.

The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

When a student submits a tip, representatives from both their campus and from the LISD Safety & Security department will be alerted through the STOPit system. Though this is anonymous, personnel can interact directly with the student to learn more about a given situation in real time, the news release says. STOPit also includes an Incident Response Center with certified specialists who monitor tips 24/7, 365 days of the year. In the case of a life-threatening situation, they will alert LISD officials and/or 911 as needed.

To download the STOPitapp, visit the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

