Flower Mound Historical Commission to hold public meeting

The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force is inviting the community to provide feedback at a public meeting this week.

The task force, which serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council, was established late last summer to explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history.

On Wednesday evening, the task force’s public meeting aims “to identify and gauge community interest on whether the town should pursue preservation activities in the interest of retaining the town’s history,” according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Residents will be able to provide their input at the meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road.

