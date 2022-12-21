Wednesday, December 21, 2022
The Arts in Winter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
“Winter Starry Night” by Tammie Turner, art teacher, Bluebonnet Elementary School, Flower Mound.

With December upon us, there won’t be any outdoor art festivals for a few months, but the arts continue on, enhancing our short days with sights and sounds celebrating winter and the season or just celebrating life. These opportunities to celebrate the arts are local, varied and easily accessible for all ages. It’s great to watch a live performance or see art up close or even perform as an artist. Stay ART-aware this winter. Here are some upcoming events:

Actor’s Conservatory Theater: “The SpongeBob Musical” – February 17–26, 2023. getintotheact.org/upcomingshows

The Flower Mound Town Hall Art Wall will feature a new artist in December. Robert Forston will be sharing his paintings with the community through the end of January.

Greater Lewisville Community Theater presents “The Cake,” February 10–26, 2023. glct.secure.force.com/ticke

ARThouse “Winter Wonderland” Competition will feature various types of art that represents inspiring winter in all its glory and wonder. People’s Choice award voting begins on Dec. 10 and the exhibit will close on Jan. 28, 2023. Come see winter presented through the visual arts and vote for your favorite entry.   studioarthouse.com

Lewisville Lake Symphony presents its International Chamber Series Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Juyoung Hwang,& Ren Fang, Piano, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Concert Series – “Rhapsody in Blue” – Feb. 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. All performances at the Lewisville Grand Theatre. In conjunction with the Lake Cities Ballet – these two groups will present “Peter and the Wolf” –at Lamb of God Lutheran Church –Feb 25 at 3 p.m. lewisvillesymphony.org

Studio B (Highland Village): “The Importance of Being Earnest” will play Jan. 3–Feb. 11, 2023. studiobtheater.com

Winter thoughts: Don’t go outside until the temperature is more than your age. Stay warm, stay safe, be cool and enjoy whatever you might be celebrating this December. Happy Holidays!

