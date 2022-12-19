Search is on for missing A&M student from Flower Mound

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound.

The College Station Police Department shared a Facebook post Sunday to say that Tanner Hoang, 22, is missing. Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday in College Station, and he may be in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with a Texas license plate BS2C737.

CBS DFW reported that Hoang’s family was in College Station to watch him graduate. After he went missing, they found out that he did not meet the requirements to graduate.

If you have any information about Hoang’s whereabouts, contact CSPD at 979-764-3600. A Facebook group, Finding Tanner Hoang, has been set up for people to share information about Hoang and the ongoing search efforts.