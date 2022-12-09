Fazoli’s coming to Denton

The parent company of Fazoli’s, a nationwide chain of quick-service Italian restaurants, announced Thursday that it will make its North Texas debut with a new restaurant in Denton.

The Denton location — address not yet announced — is one of 15 Fazoli’s restaurants expected to open in 2023 around the country, according to a news release from FAT (Fresh, Authentic, Tasty) Brands, parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts.

“Since integrating Fazoli’s into the FAT Brands portfolio, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to grow the brand,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Texas continues to be a market that we are focused on across the board, so we are excited to add another brand of ours in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly, the news release said. From its unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at affordable prices.

