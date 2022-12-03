Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Don’t forget these year-end company actions

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
7
Brad Hogan

Everyone remembers to prepare for their company’s taxes at the end of the year. This time of year is also a great opportunity to audit your company’s legal formalities. Small businesses often forget this crucial review and it causes their owners problems and unneeded expenses later in the year.

First, you should review your company’s existence in the state where it’s organized. If you have let your company’s existence lapse, you are in danger of losing the liability shield provided for your personal assets. To maintain your company’s existence, you should update with the state your registered agent’s information. You should also confirm that all taxes, fines, and penalties have been paid in full and on time. Additionally, in Texas you will need to file your annual Public Information Report to update the information on the company’s owners and managing persons.

Second, you will want to ensure that your company is registered to do business in every state in which it conducts business. Often, business operations expand during the year and many owners miss this corporate nicety. If the company is not registered to do business in a state, it will not be able to access the state’s courts to enforce its rights. It’s possible that the failure to register could result in fines. Ultimately, if those fines are not paid the state may revoke the company’s existence.

Third, if your company is organized as a corporation, there are additional legal requirements that must be performed. You will need to hold (in person or by written consent) a meeting of your stockholders. They will elect the directors for the year who will in turn appoint the company’s officers. While basic, it is easy to forget these annual formalities.

The attorneys at Hammerle Finley Law Firm are experienced in all these matters and stand ready to assist you. Reach out today to schedule a consultation, 972-436-9300.

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleWhy not a garage floor for Christmas?
Next articleThe Medicare Stretch
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.