Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Thimesch announces key hires for legislative team

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8
Kronda Thimesch

Kronda Thimesch, the State Legislator-elect for House District 65, announced last week that she has finalized the hiring of two key staff members for her first term in the State House of Representatives.

“After the election, it was great to take a couple of days to spend with family, but the 88th session of the Legislature begins (soon) – and voters expect me to hit the ground running as promised,” Thimesch said. “I’m excited to announce these two strong ladies joining the HD-65 staff.”

Ruth Mesta

Ruth Mesta will serve as Thimesch’s Chief of Staff. An experienced legislative leader, Mesta is currently in the same role for Rep. Ben Leman (R-Iola), who opted not to run for re-election. Prior to serving as Leman’s chief of staff, Mesta was his legislative director; she also worked in the office of Rep. Mark J. Keough (R-The Woodlands) for the 85th and 84th legislative sessions, as well as in the district office of Rep. Stefani Carter (R-Dallas). Mesta has North Texas roots, as a graduate of University of Texas at Dallas and J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson.

“Ruth’s keen understanding of what is needed for a Capitol office to run smoothly and effectively, while putting constituents first, is exactly what I need for my freshman session,” Thimesch said. “When Rep. Leman announced he was retiring, Ruth Mesta was in high demand … and I’m thrilled she’ll be working for the people of House District 65.”

Vicki Burford

Vicki Burford will take on the role of District Director, in which she will assist in providing HD-65 constituent services and communication. She is a 25-year resident of Denton County, with an extensive volunteer resume and a professional background in information technology.

“I’ve known Vicki for many years, as she is a steadfast presence in Denton County’s civic community,” Thimesch said. “Her attention to detail and conscientious demeanor will make Vicki a great resource for constituents of HD-65.”

In the 2022 midterm election, Kronda Thimesch won about 60% of the vote for the HD-65 seat. Thimesch will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023, on the first day of the 88th session of the Texas Legislature.

Previous articleStroup: The best things about grandparenting are all of them! (Part 2)
Next articleDenton canvasses council member’s recall, pot decriminalization ordinance
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.