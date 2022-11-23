Thimesch announces key hires for legislative team

Kronda Thimesch, the State Legislator-elect for House District 65, announced last week that she has finalized the hiring of two key staff members for her first term in the State House of Representatives.

“After the election, it was great to take a couple of days to spend with family, but the 88th session of the Legislature begins (soon) – and voters expect me to hit the ground running as promised,” Thimesch said. “I’m excited to announce these two strong ladies joining the HD-65 staff.”

Ruth Mesta will serve as Thimesch’s Chief of Staff. An experienced legislative leader, Mesta is currently in the same role for Rep. Ben Leman (R-Iola), who opted not to run for re-election. Prior to serving as Leman’s chief of staff, Mesta was his legislative director; she also worked in the office of Rep. Mark J. Keough (R-The Woodlands) for the 85th and 84th legislative sessions, as well as in the district office of Rep. Stefani Carter (R-Dallas). Mesta has North Texas roots, as a graduate of University of Texas at Dallas and J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson.

“Ruth’s keen understanding of what is needed for a Capitol office to run smoothly and effectively, while putting constituents first, is exactly what I need for my freshman session,” Thimesch said. “When Rep. Leman announced he was retiring, Ruth Mesta was in high demand … and I’m thrilled she’ll be working for the people of House District 65.”

Vicki Burford will take on the role of District Director, in which she will assist in providing HD-65 constituent services and communication. She is a 25-year resident of Denton County, with an extensive volunteer resume and a professional background in information technology.

“I’ve known Vicki for many years, as she is a steadfast presence in Denton County’s civic community,” Thimesch said. “Her attention to detail and conscientious demeanor will make Vicki a great resource for constituents of HD-65.”

In the 2022 midterm election, Kronda Thimesch won about 60% of the vote for the HD-65 seat. Thimesch will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023, on the first day of the 88th session of the Texas Legislature.