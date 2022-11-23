Man, 23, dies in shooting over cell phone in Lewisville; suspect arrested

A 23-year-old man died late Tuesday night after he was shot during an argument about a cell phone, according to Lewisville police.

About 10:15 p.m., Joseluis Esai Vasquez, 20, got into an argument with Fernando Olvera, 23, over a cell phone in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. The argument intensified and then Vasquez shot Olvera, witnesses told police. Olvera was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour.

Vasquez was arrested at the scene, and he has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $110,000 total.