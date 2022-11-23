Flower Mound’s Planning Division earns state award

The town of Flower Mound’s Planning Division was recently awarded the 2022 Certificate of Achievement from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association’s Planning Excellence Program.

This is the third year in a row the town has received this honor. Flower Mound is one of only 44 Texas cities to receive this recognition in 2022, according to a news release from the town.

The certificate recognizes the professional planning standards demonstrated by the town’s planning staff and the support provided by the Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission. Additionally, the town met the chapter’s goals for increasing awareness of professional planning by meeting a variety of professional requirements, according to the town.