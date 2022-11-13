Highland Village City Update — November 2022

We have been talking a lot about the City planning documents and the project we have titled, “Our Village, Our Vision.” On Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4–8 p.m. at the Municipal Complex we will hold an open house for the community to view the plans and specifically the Opportunity Area Plans. A lot of work has gone into this project and I would like to provide you the purpose, timeline and progress made.

Almost two years ago, during a Council and Staff planning meeting, Council identified the need to update the City’s planning documents and look at ways to ensure we are able to continue the services our residents expect and maintain our quality of life. As we get closer to buildout, with only a few parcels of land left to develop, our revenue will remain flat or even decrease but our expenditures will continue to increase just as they are for every other business. It is important for us to be deliberate in ensuring future development and services are fiscally beneficial and enhance our quality of life. We tasked City staff with the mission of looking for ways to activate our business corridor (FM 407) and consider development options for the parcels of land left to develop. Updating our planning documents related to parks, trails, thoroughfares, land use and creating a new document for the FM 407 corridor is needed to help ensure our goal of remaining fiscally sound and maintaining our quality of life.

City’s planning documents are the guide or the vision to navigate short and long-term development decisions and they are living documents that can be modified as dictated by the environment and need at that time. If the City applies for grant funding the plans are needed; for example, the City is applying for a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife to provide funding for the construction of the cabins at Pilot Knoll Park, which will also be a future new revenue stream for the city.

City staff began an internal process of reviewing current plans and developing the Request for Proposals to hire and collaborate with a firm for the development and update of these plans. The City issued the Request for Proposals on April 5, 2021, with proposals due May 14, 2021. The City reviewed the proposals and received presentations from the three selected consultants at the end of June 2021. The City unanimously selected McAdams because of their familiarity with Highland Village and the region along with the expertise of the staff in North Carolina particularly related to parks and open space master plans.

Council approved the contract with McAdams at the City Council meeting on September 28, 2021. Staff then began working with McAdams to develop the timeline and process. Council received a presentation from McAdams at our January 26 meeting detailing the phases of the project.

The first phase of the project was the community input phase where we held an all-day open house, an open house in conjunction with the HVBA Community Coffee, and a month-long online engagement opportunity that replicated the open house experience. Between these three opportunities, we received comments from over 300 residents. Input from property owners, staff, and Council was also included. McAdams held two specific focus groups to gather input from users of our trail system and from the teens of Highland Village for needed park and recreation opportunities. A 300-sample statistically valid survey was also part of the project.

The second phase was the envisioning phase where McAdams gathered all the information provided in the community engagement, meetings with property owners, the resident survey, and an economic market analysis to develop the planning documents.

As you can see this has been a thorough and detailed process. As we look to the future, it is important we consider all new projects and development with the mindset of fiscal responsibility, our community needs and enhancements to our quality of life.

We are now in the final phase of this process with the review of the rough draft plans. The plans have been available for our residents, Council, Planning & Zoning and staff since the beginning of October. McAdams has revised the plans, specifically the Opportunity Area Plans, based on input received from Planning & Zoning Commission, Council, staff and our residents. We are at the point now to share the plans and the revisions with our residents and will do so at the public open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4–8 p.m. at the Highland Village Municipal Complex. I hope you will mark your calendar and plan to attend. Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of the plans at an upcoming meeting. You can sign up for meeting notifications on the City website at highlandvillage.org/staynotified. If you have not registered on SpeakUpHV.com, that is the site used for everything related to the Our Village, Our Vision plans.

I would like to thank all our residents who supported the TXFallenPD Tribute Event either as a sponsor, as participants in the 5K or Bike Race, or attended the event. The City was able to present a check for $85,910.77 to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundations Fallen Officer Fund. Our Police Department began this event in 2008 and it has grown to a city-wide event. To date, our community has raised $447,004.07 for the families of fallen officers.

We are continuing the tradition of bringing in the holiday season with Our Village Glows on Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Shops at Highland Village, beginning at 5 p.m. The City partners with the Highland Village Women’s Club and The Shops at Highland Village to bring this festive event to the community. Once again this year the 60-foot Christmas tree will feature a themed “Let it Glow, Holiday Light Show Spectacular” which includes 245,300 LED tree lights synchronized to holiday music. This is a great family event with musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face-painting, cookie decorating, ornament making and pictures with Santa. I hope to see you all there as we kick off the holiday season in Highland Village.

Our Parks Department is hosting Wine Down with the Grinch on Friday, Dec. 9. This event is for adults age 21 and up and is a perfect date night opportunity for couples during this holiday season. Attendees will experience live music, adult beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and a special guest appearance from the Grinch. Space is limited for this event so you will want to sign up early at hvparks.com.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 10 come to Doubletree Ranch Park for Christmas at the Ranch. Bring the whole family for Santa’s workshop for children, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, tubing snow hills and much more. You will want to visit Doubletree Ranch Park throughout the holiday season, as it becomes a winter wonderland with Christmas lights and various lawn ornaments. It a great place to snap that holiday photo for your family Christmas card.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make your plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. As a reminder, Community Waste Disposal will not run trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day so Thursday’s route will move to Friday and Friday’s route will move to Saturday.

Finally, I have been very pleased with the turnout at the monthly Coffee with the Mayor at Sip-Stir Coffee House. The first Monday of every month from 8:30–9:30 a.m. I am at Sip-Stir and would love you to stop by and share with me any questions or concerns you have. This month I will be there on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8:30–9:30 a.m. On a personal note, I want to thank Marcus High School for the honor of being inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class. It is a class of great people doing great things and I am proud to be one of the six. Marcus High School has always had a special place in my heart. I never expected this honor so it is deeply humbling.