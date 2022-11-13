Sunday, November 13, 2022
2023 Department of Energy regulatory requirements and you

Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

There are substantial changes coming on January 1, 2023, that affect heating and cooling systems for local homeowners.

Here’s a very shortened version of how it will impact your existing equipment and what changes you can expect if you need to replace your heating and cooling system in 2023.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is increasing the minimum efficiency standards (referred to as SEER 2) for central air conditioners and heat pumps. The new standards make many of the current systems obsolete or non-compliant. The DOE has mandated that all residential systems installed on or after 1/1/2023 must meet the SEER 2 requirements and display the Federal Trade Commission EnergyGuide label verifying compliance.

Beginning 1/1/2023 manufacturers are not allowed to manufacture non-compliant products and contractors (like us) are prohibited from installing them.

Repair parts for your existing equipment will be available for at least 10 years (a typical warranty period). Manufacturers must supply repair parts during any warranty period. If you have our FOREVER SYSTEM, the lifetime warranty still applies, and we will simply replace your system if parts are unavailable for your system in 10 or 20 years.

We’ve seen significant price increases because of COVID shortages and inflation. With the new compliant product, we’re seeing price increases again by 15-20%.

If you are wondering about being able to purchase old equipment and getting it installed before the deadline, the answer is yes and no. The answer is quite lengthy and better answered in a simple phone call.

Will you have to replace your entire system? No, “as long as…” Again, better answered in a simple phone call.

Call us for some no-nonsense advice on this transition. You can also read the letter we have mailed to our Maverick Club Members which contains more details at forcehomeservices.com. Click on HVAC.

(Sponsored content)

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

