Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Edmondson: National Adoption Day, a day to remember

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Dianne Edmondson, Precinct 4 County Commissioner

Love ‘em or frustrated by ‘em, families are an important part of our individual identities. Yet right now – today – more than 110,000 children in America and hundreds of Denton County foster care children are awaiting adoption to their forever families. Their personal Adoption Day is a day to remember when that “forever family” is realized.

In November 2000, a coalition of national entities established National Adoption Day. Since that time, entities across the country open their courts each year to finalize and celebrate adoptions from foster care.

According to the www.nationaladoptionday.org website, the first National Adoption Day was inspired by the innovative efforts of Michael Nash, a former presiding judge of Los Angeles County’s Juvenile Court. He opened the court on Saturdays, engaged the volunteer efforts of court personnel and finalized adoptions to reduce the backlog of one of the busiest courts in the nation.

Since then, an estimated 75,000 children in foster care have seen their dreams come true in more than 400 cities across the United States.

In Denton County, more than 300 children are currently in the foster care system, so to celebrate those children who are matched with their forever families, the Denton County Bar Association, judges and sponsors plan a local Adoption Day. Many local businesses, organizations and volunteers contribute to create a memorable, fun-filled day for the youngsters and their new families.

Recent themes have included the Chick-fil-A cows and Dr. Seuss. We are so appreciative of all of the sponsors, volunteers and other contributors who give their time, energy and money to make this a day no newly-adopted child will ever forget.

National Adoption Day will be observed this year on Saturday, Nov. 19. While we cannot disclose particulars about the upcoming Denton County Adoption Day for security reasons, we know these Denton County children will soon enjoy a day of games, treats and prizes with the best prize of becoming a new member to a family that will stand beside and guide them for the rest of their lives.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, Flower Mound.  

Previous articleDCAD board appoints new chief appraiser
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.