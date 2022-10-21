Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Weir: Democrat Fabian Thomas running for Denton County Judge

Bob Weir
By Bob Weir
0
48
Fabian Thomas and Bob Weir, photo and video by Netsky Rodriguez

With just days before early voting begins for the November 8 election, candidates are getting their message out to voters during one of the most controversial campaign seasons on record. Early voting dates and times are: Monday, October 24 thru Friday October 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, October 31 thru Friday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

For locations, go to: 1122_EV_Locations.pdf (votedenton.gov)

On the Republican ticket, Denton County Judge Andy Eads is running for reelection. His Democrat opponent, Fabian Thomas, came over for an interview to provide information on his background, talk about the most salient issues facing the county, and explain his reasons for running. Mr. Thomas sent the following short bio:

“I was born and raised in Panama Canal Zone.  I attended Balboa High School which is a Department of Defense school. After graduation, I came to the United States and joined the United States Air Force.  I served four years on active duty here in Texas and after separating from active duty I joined the Texas Air National Guard, where I served for 22 years. (Retired  Military).  While serving in the Texas Air National Guard I attended College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Thomas Edison State College in Trenton, New Jersey.

“I applied for and accepted employment with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Washington DC and worked there as a Business Auditor.  During my time with the CIA, I completed my Master of Science degree in Business Administration, with a minor in Accounting in June 1992. After 10 years of continuous employment with the CIA, I applied for and accepted employment with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and worked there as an auditor/examiner of financial institutions.

“I stayed with the NCUA for 16 years when I was offered employment with the Department of Interior to perform audits of oil and gas companies. I am now retired as a federal employee. On retirement and utilizing the 31 years of experience accumulated over the years, I started my Management Consulting Practice performing audits and management consulting services for small credit unions within the Dallas metropolitan area.

“I am a father of three kids, Nadia, my oldest, recently graduated from Prestonwood Christian Academy with honors and received an athletic scholarship to attend University.  My second son Nicholas is a senior at Prestonwood Christian Academy and an honor student. And Christian my youngest is still in grade school. Recently, I have served as the treasurer for my homeowner’s association for the past four years. I have also volunteered to coach soccer for the kids in our neighborhood. Religion: Currently attend Fellowship Church in Frisco TX with pastor Ed Young.”

For more info: www.fabian4judge.com

Previous articleFrom the Firehouse — October 2022
Next articleRehab hospital in Flower Mound names CEO
Bob Weir
Bob Weir
Bob Weir is a former NYPD officer, long-time Flower Mound resident and former local newspaper editor.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.