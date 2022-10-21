Weir: Democrat Fabian Thomas running for Denton County Judge

With just days before early voting begins for the November 8 election, candidates are getting their message out to voters during one of the most controversial campaign seasons on record. Early voting dates and times are: Monday, October 24 thru Friday October 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, October 31 thru Friday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.

For locations, go to: 1122_EV_Locations.pdf (votedenton.gov)

On the Republican ticket, Denton County Judge Andy Eads is running for reelection. His Democrat opponent, Fabian Thomas, came over for an interview to provide information on his background, talk about the most salient issues facing the county, and explain his reasons for running. Mr. Thomas sent the following short bio:

“I was born and raised in Panama Canal Zone. I attended Balboa High School which is a Department of Defense school. After graduation, I came to the United States and joined the United States Air Force. I served four years on active duty here in Texas and after separating from active duty I joined the Texas Air National Guard, where I served for 22 years. (Retired Military). While serving in the Texas Air National Guard I attended College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Thomas Edison State College in Trenton, New Jersey.

“I applied for and accepted employment with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Washington DC and worked there as a Business Auditor. During my time with the CIA, I completed my Master of Science degree in Business Administration, with a minor in Accounting in June 1992. After 10 years of continuous employment with the CIA, I applied for and accepted employment with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and worked there as an auditor/examiner of financial institutions.

“I stayed with the NCUA for 16 years when I was offered employment with the Department of Interior to perform audits of oil and gas companies. I am now retired as a federal employee. On retirement and utilizing the 31 years of experience accumulated over the years, I started my Management Consulting Practice performing audits and management consulting services for small credit unions within the Dallas metropolitan area.

“I am a father of three kids, Nadia, my oldest, recently graduated from Prestonwood Christian Academy with honors and received an athletic scholarship to attend University. My second son Nicholas is a senior at Prestonwood Christian Academy and an honor student. And Christian my youngest is still in grade school. Recently, I have served as the treasurer for my homeowner’s association for the past four years. I have also volunteered to coach soccer for the kids in our neighborhood. Religion: Currently attend Fellowship Church in Frisco TX with pastor Ed Young.”

For more info: www.fabian4judge.com