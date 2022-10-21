Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse — October 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Mac Hohenberger Fire Chief, ESD #1

This October is the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires. This year’s safety initiative is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” and provides simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or less) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.

We encourage you to have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, pets, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them! 

Lastly, as we prepare to enter the autumn months, Denton County ESD #1 would like to remind our community to update their registrations for our mass notification system, Everbridge. The months of October and November are also known as our “second tornado season.” We encourage all citizens to utilize this service and to register to receive all forms of communication that it provides.

You can sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov/or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

In September, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 267 total calls for service with an average response time of 7:27 minutes.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]

Previous articleBartonville Police Blotter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.