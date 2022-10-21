From the Firehouse — October 2022

This October is the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires. This year’s safety initiative is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” and provides simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or less) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.

We encourage you to have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, pets, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!

Lastly, as we prepare to enter the autumn months, Denton County ESD #1 would like to remind our community to update their registrations for our mass notification system, Everbridge. The months of October and November are also known as our “second tornado season.” We encourage all citizens to utilize this service and to register to receive all forms of communication that it provides.

You can sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov/or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

In September, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 267 total calls for service with an average response time of 7:27 minutes.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]