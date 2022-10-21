Friday, October 21, 2022
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department from August 1 – August 31 had 390 calls for service in which 10 resulted in incident reports, 2 arrests, and 2 motor vehicle crash reports. National Night Out will be held at the Lantana Community Church on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6–8 p.m. National Drug Take Back will be held at town hall Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Here are some recent police calls:

August 4: Complainant claimed an intimate picture of her was sent from the suspect to a friend without her consent.

August 11: Officers arrested a male for driving while intoxicated in the 3700 block of FM 407.

August 15: Officers met with a reporting party at the police department regarding fraudulent use of identifying information. Complainant claimed someone used his identity to open a Verizon account.

August 23: Officers responded to Kroger regarding a theft report. Complainant claimed she walked away from her purse while in the restroom. When she returned, she noticed her wallet was missing. A suspect was later identified and issued a citation for theft.

August 25: Officers met with a reporting party at the police department regarding a harassment report. Further investigation revealed a suspect involved in a prior harassment report was again harassing the complainant.

August 25: Officers responded to Kroger regarding a theft report. Further investigation revealed an employee was caught taking money from the store.

August 26: Officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Further investigation revealed the passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated.

August 30: Officers responded to the 100 block of Green Oaks for a near drowning. The infant was evaluated and transported to the hospital by ESD #1 Medic 511 for further evaluation.

August 30: Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed the driver and passenger were issued citations for possession of alcohol by a minor.

