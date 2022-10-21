Rehab hospital in Flower Mound names CEO

Rene Cañas has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound.

Cañas brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position, with expertise in rehabilitative, acute and outpatient care, according to a news release from the hospital. Having started his career as a physical therapist, Cañas served in various healthcare and management roles, most recently serving as Director of Rehabilitation at ClearSky Flower Mound. The medical rehabilitation hospital treats patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

“Understanding the clinical and administrative aspects of rehabilitation is advantageous in helping to advance patient outcomes and ensure quality service,” Cañas said. “It’s rewarding to work at a hospital that provides a level of rehabilitative service that’s unmatched within the area. Our patients receive high-quality rehabilitative care without having to experience the financial and emotional stress typically caused by traveling for treatments.”

Cañas earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas in El Paso, Texas. He earned a master’s and a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas, and an online MBA from Northcentral University.

A member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Cañas is a senior fitness specialist and certified wound specialist who developed a charity wound clinic in 2013, which experienced sustainable growth to reduce the number of acute care admissions for wound-related issues.