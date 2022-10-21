Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Rehab hospital in Flower Mound names CEO

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
31
Rene Cañas

Rene Cañas has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound.

Cañas brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position, with expertise in rehabilitative, acute and outpatient care, according to a news release from the hospital. Having started his career as a physical therapist, Cañas served in various healthcare and management roles, most recently serving as Director of Rehabilitation at ClearSky Flower Mound. The medical rehabilitation hospital treats patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

“Understanding the clinical and administrative aspects of rehabilitation is advantageous in helping to advance patient outcomes and ensure quality service,” Cañas said. “It’s rewarding to work at a hospital that provides a level of rehabilitative service that’s unmatched within the area. Our patients receive high-quality rehabilitative care without having to experience the financial and emotional stress typically caused by traveling for treatments.”

Cañas earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas in El Paso, Texas. He earned a master’s and a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas, and an online MBA from Northcentral University.

A member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Cañas is a senior fitness specialist and certified wound specialist who developed a charity wound clinic in 2013, which experienced sustainable growth to reduce the number of acute care admissions for wound-related issues.

Previous articleWeir: Democrat Fabian Thomas running for Denton County Judge
Next articleWoman wanted for retail fraud at stores in Flower Mound, Southlake
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.