Woman wanted for retail fraud at stores in Flower Mound, Southlake

The Southlake Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole items from Hobby Lobby and received a refund for items she hadn’t paid for.

In an elaborate, hilarious Facebook post, Southlake DPS informed residents on Friday that the suspect went to Hobby Lobby in Southlake on Oct. 7, about 6 p.m., with two kids. She loaded up her cart and eventually made her way up to the front of the store, made it look like she had just arrived, and told a clerk she had some returns. She “decided to keep” items worth $188 and “returned” two expensive items and received $195 cash.

The same woman has run the same scam at other stores in Flower Mound and Weatherford, according to Southlake DPS.

“If you know this thief and fraudster and also see an abundance of fall floral designs and wooden signs with messages like ‘KISS MY GRITS’ or ‘HEY Y’ALL’ or ‘BLESS YOU’ or ‘COLLECT MOMENTS NOT THINGS’ or ‘FAMILY- A LITTLE BIT OF CRAZY, A LITTLE BIT OF LOUD, A WHOLE LOT OF LOVE,’ in her house, then please contact us,” Southlake DPS’ Facebook post says. “Crime analyst Diana Smith can be reached at 817-748-8915 or at [email protected]”