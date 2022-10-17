Driver rescued after 30-foot fall from bridge in Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Fire Department rescued a driver who crashed and then fell off a bridge Saturday night in Flower Mound.

First responders were called to the 4900 block of Wichita Trail about 11 p.m. Saturday, where the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, had crashed. After the accident, the victim fell 30 feet from the bridge into the creek bed below, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Firefighters responded with rope technicians to perform a low angle rescue operation, and removed the victim from the creek bed and transported them to a local trauma center with significant injuries.

A police spokesman could not be reached Monday for an update on the victim’s condition.