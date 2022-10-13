Thursday, October 13, 2022
Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra bringing ‘A Classical Halloween’ to life

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra

The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra will host “A Classical Halloween” concert this weekend, bringing a full repertoire of melodic masterpieces to life under the direction of FMSO Director Esteban Rojas.

Saturday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. at Trietsch United Methodist Church, 6101 Morris Road.   The free concert will feature live performances of “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saens; “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg; “March to the Scaffold” from Hector Berlioz’s “Symphony Fantastique,” and Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March of a Marionette,” which famously served as the theme music to the TV show “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” The orchestra will also perform selections from “Pictures at an Exhibition: ‘Catacombs,’ ‘Baba Yaga’ and “The Great Gates of Kiev’” by Modest Mussorgsky, according to a news release from the orchestra. Each piece brings a unique classical twist to the Halloween season.

“The Flower Mound Symphony is thrilled to present our fall 2022 concert featuring selections from the orchestral repertoire in the ‘Halloween mood,’” Rojas said. “Enjoy music from Berlioz to Grieg and Mussorgsky. Our musicians are working hard to prepare this live performance for the community to enjoy.”

For more information about FMSO concerts, visit fmco.org.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

