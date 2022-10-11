Crawford Road closure delayed

The Crawford Road closure that was scheduled for last weekend has been postponed.

Union Pacific began routine maintenance work on the railroad tracks in Argyle last week, shutting down Old Justin Road and Harpole Road at Hwy 377 for several days. The work was expected to be completed before the weekend, and then crews would conduct similar work at the Crawford Road crossing throughout the weekend.

That schedule, however, was changed significantly.

Old Justin and Harpole remained closed throughout the weekend, and the Crawford closure was rescheduled, according to an update from the town of Argyle. A sign posted at the Crawford crossing says the closure has been rescheduled for Oct. 21-23.