Thursday, October 6, 2022
Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child

Mark Smith
Ricardo Marquez, photo courtesy of the Corinth Police Department

The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July.

On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.

Marquez turned himself in to police on Tuesday, when he was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor under 14 and indecency with a child sexual contact and booked into the Denton County Jail without incident.

In its news release, Corinth PD urged parents “to have conversations with their children today about the dangers of social media. Putting proactive measures in place and monitoring usage is imperative as a majority of child predator sex offenses start on social media apps.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

