Something to Muench on: All eyes on us

You’ve heard of helicopter parents and lawn mower parents, right? Have you heard about the latest parenting label? It’s the Jackhammer Parent.

What’s a “Jackhammer Parent” you ask?

A jackhammer parent is one who becomes relentless, loud, and destructive in their attempt to create a change they believe should be made in their child’s classroom or school curriculum. It may be around a book selection, the grading system, a school policy. Point is, Jackhammer Parents are in it to win it! In their mind, there is no room for compromise.

This term was coined earlier this year by a middle school English teacher who encountered some very intense parents as she returned from her maternity leave last year. And the term is gaining traction, I just did an 11-city national radio interview tour on the topic the other day.

In defense of parents, change may indeed need to take place, however, it’s how they are going about it that is the problem. Teachers, administrators, and school board members on the receiving end of jackhammer parents feel their educational experience and professional credentials aren’t being considered in the parent’s request.

One of the other major issues with parents seeking change by jackhammering is the impact it’s having on kid’s stress levels. Not only their children, but all the kids in the classroom because the teacher is sidetracked and stressed about the parents they are having to pay extra attention to.

Jackhammer parents often email multiple times a week, call the school or teacher, want to meet with a teacher on multiple occasions, even if the problem has been discussed or resolved in the eyes of the school district.

Why is this happening? The fear and loss of control parents experienced around their children’s education during the pandemic years has transformed into anger.

Fear breeds disconnection.

Our children are watching the way we handle our daily stress and how we work through problems with other adults. Even if we aren’t talking about it directly in front of them, kids feel our energy. So, if there is a change or different approach needed, parents please be mindful and intentional in your approach.

Children learn more from our actions than our words.