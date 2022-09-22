Thursday, September 22, 2022
High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13

Argyle opened up district play with a bang on Thursday night, defeating Frisco Memorial by a score of 51-13.

The Eagles got on the board first on an 18-yard run from RJ Bunnell to give Argyle a 7-0 lead.

The Warriors kicked a field goal to make it 7-3 after one.

Argyle extended its lead to 11 points 20 seconds into the second quarter on a 2-yard run from Landon Farris, and John Gailey connected with Lane Stewart two minutes later on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-3 Argyle.

Memorial scored again to make it 21-10, but Argyle came right back when Jacob Robinson hit Will Krzysiak for 53 yards give the Eagles a 28-10 lead at the break.

Argyle picked up right where it left off in the second half, scoring on a 13-yard keeper from Robinson three minutes into the third quarter to extend Argyle’s lead to 35-10.

Memorial then gave up a safety, and Argyle added another touchdown on a 33-yard pass to Krzysiak from Gailey to make it 44-10 after three for Argyle.

Memorial kicked a field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 44-13, and Argyle made it 51-13 with 2:34 to play to close out the game on a 10-yard run from Preston Slaton.

Argyle (5-0, 1-0) will be in its bye week next weekend.

Check back Friday night for more southern Denton County football results.

