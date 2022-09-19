Monday, September 19, 2022
Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department from July 1–July 31 had 354 calls for service. Eight resulted in incident reports, and 5 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. We received 686,133 license plate reads from July 16-August 16 from the 14 Flock LPR cameras located throughout town, none of which capture FM 407 traffic. Here are some recent police calls:

July 1: Officers responded to an address on Green Oaks Dr. regarding a near drowning. Officers assisted with life-saving measures until Denton County ESD 511 arrived. Medic 511 transported the patient to the hospital. Officers cleared without further incident.

July 7: Officers responded to an address on Broome Road regarding a burglary. Further investigation revealed several items were stolen from the location.

June 15: Officers met with a reporting party at the police department regarding an assault. Further investigation revealed there were several victims assaulted by a former employee. The case is ongoing.

July 17: Officers responded to an address on Ridgewood Circle regarding a domestic disturbance with an assault with injuries. The case is ongoing.

July 20: Officers met with a reporting party at the police department regarding an identity theft report. Further investigation revealed the reporting party’s identity was used to open a Cirro Energy account.

July 22: Officers responded to the 2200 block of East Jeter Road for a large grass fire. Further investigation revealed a hobby rocket was ignited in a pasture close to the Lantana Church. The fire was eventually extinguished and the person responsible for shooting off the rocket was issued a citation.

July 23: Officers took a credit card abuse report. Further investigation revealed someone had used the reporting party’s credit card to purchase faucets from Wayfair.com totaling $963. The case is ongoing.

