Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Stroup: A penny for your thoughts

C. Stroup
By C. Stroup
0
1
C. Stroup
C. Stroup

Would you be willing to take a brief survey? Please don’t stop reading…I really don’t mean for you to take a survey…I just want to ask you how often you are plagued with the prospect of taking one! All I know is that I can hardly call anywhere for information or visit any place of business without receiving an unwanted request to complete a survey. (Or should I have said a request to complete an unwanted survey?!!! Or both?) If you make an inquiry by phone the recording (of course you get a recording) will ask if you are willing to stay on the line after the call to answer a few ‘brief questions.’ I always wonder if I “press 2 for NO” if my customer service satisfaction will be less than stellar. And BTW, since it’s almost become the norm for all calls to be recorded, why do they need to know my point of view? Can’t they simply listen to the recorded conversation to learn if the rep has skills that need to improve?

When these surveys first started becoming a nuisance I learned the hard way that “this will only take a few minutes of your time” does not apply to most of the evaluations. And they are always intended to help improve whatever they’re in reference to. In my opinion, not ever being asked to comment would be a big improvement. That would take up none of my time.

Of course, solicitors have all kinds of ways of trying to contact their victims. Let’s say an email doesn’t get a response and a text message is ignored. Having refused the phone invitation to “take a brief survey” they often rely on good old fashioned snail mail. So an impressive envelope arrives in your mailbox and it’s marked “Important. Open at Once.” Now ya know you’re gonna open it, even though ya know it’s probably junk. And surnuf ~ there it is! “In order to provide you with the highest possible quality of service we have enclosed a ‘brief’ questionnaire. We ask that you complete it and for your convenience return it to us in the enclosed postage paid envelope.” (Huh?) As I toss the crumpled papers into our recycle bin I wonder if the money invested in them couldn’t have been put to better use…perhaps additional training for the people whose fate it is to be surveyed would make more sense?!!!

I can recall, back in the day, a few surveys that I actually enjoyed, found fulfilling, entertaining and worth my while. These weren’t just any surveys…they were food and beverage tasting surveys. Companies wanting to introduce new products into the marketplace would pay bored housewives a paltry fee to rate their creations. What could be better than spending time with friends, while taking advantage of free babysitting and earning some pocket change? And all the while you were served tasty tidbits and luscious libations to quench your thirst. But I digress as that was a lifetime ago.

 Some reviews have formats that are more annoying than others. One of my personal favorites is the one that features multiple picks: How would you rate your overall satisfaction on today’s visit? Poor _ Satisfactory _ Good _ or Excellent _? Would you be willing to recommend us and if so, why? If not, why? (Remember these are ‘brief surveys’). Another one I’m keen on is the one that rates on a scale of 1 to 10, ten being the best. So does that mean a 1, 2, 3 or 4 are in the crappy category and a 5, 6 or 7 denotes good then an 8, 9 or 10 must be terrific?! That always confuses me. You can see by my ignorance of some of the content of these assessments one reason filling them out is an aggravation without a doubt.

I hate to be so jaded when my help is being sought but filling out a survey takes time I haven’t got!

Previous articleSmall Bartonville company in litigation with Fender over name
C. Stroup
C. Stroup
Cindy Stroup is a Double Oak resident and has been contributing to The Cross Timbers Gazette for over 30 years. Read her column each month in The Cross Timbers Gazette newspaper.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.