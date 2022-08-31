Grammy, Blues Awards nominees to headline Denton Blues Festival

The Denton Black Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community out to the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival in mid-September.

Since 1998, the free family-friendly festival has been rocking Denton with some of the best blues music from around North Texas and around the country. Headliners include Vanessa Collier — an eight-time Blues Music Award nominee — and Dwayne Dopsie & The Sydeco Hellraisers — who were nominated for a Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their album Top of the Mountain, according to a news release from the chamber.

In addition to lots of blues music, the festival — scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St. in Denton — will have lots of food, arts and crafts, local vendors and more. Click here for more information.