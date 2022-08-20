Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton.

On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent homelessness or make homelessness as brief as possible in Denton County,” according to a news release from Giving Grace. The two organizations have worked together for years, and they “recognized the need to join forces under one umbrella organization to create more momentum.” The Denton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for the new Giving Grace late Thursday afternoon at the Serve Denton building, 306 North Loop 288.

Giving Grace provides street outreach services, hosting and relief services and more to help people experiencing homelessness and those who are at risk of becoming homeless. Click here for more information.