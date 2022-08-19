Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville

When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.

Owner Jim Murray and his team have done amazing work updating the old Lewisville Feed Mill to convert it into a restaurant, while still keeping much of the integrity and feel of the historic building. You’ll find beautiful woodwork, unique light fixtures, and photos and historic tokens all throughout the restaurant.

And the food, bar, and service housed inside the unique building are just as special. Jim has owned and operated restaurants here in the area for 30+ years, opening the original Prairie House location in Crossroads just east of Denton back in the 80’s. And over the last few decades, he and his team have perfected the frontier, homestyle cooking concept.

There’s no better way to describe the food at Prairie House than to say after we eat it, we feel this amazing sense of comfort, warmth, and home.

Their award-winning Bandidos are the star of their appetizers. These chicken and bacon-wrapped jalapenos are stuffed with pepper jack cheese and are then smothered in BBQ sauce. Those awards are no joke – these things are amazing.

And it doesn’t get more ‘homey’ than their Fried Catfish and their Chicken Fried Steak. Their Mississippi catfish is lightly breaded and flash-fried and comes served with some of their house made tartar sauce. And their Chicken Fried Steak is the classic breaded and flash-fried steak smothered with their cream gravy.

Besides their Bandidos, one of Prairie House’s most popular dishes is their 16-ounce ribeye which is cooked over a Mesquite-wood open flame giving it the perfect sear and flavor. You can finish it off with two sides of your choice – we’d recommend making it a little surf ‘n turf by adding some of their grilled Gulf Shrimp.

To pair with that delicious 16-ounce ribeye (or whatever else you order), you’ll definitely want to order a drink from Prairie House’s impressive bar. With signature cocktails, beers, wines, tequilas, and over 100 whiskeys.

Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville is a truly special piece of history. They are equipped to serve you whether you’re looking for a new lunch spot, a place to celebrate a special occasion, or somewhere to rent a room for a private event. Heck, they’ve even rented out the entire restaurant for a wedding or two! We can’t wait for you to try them!

Prairie House Lewisville is located at 119 E. Main St, Lewisville TX 75057.