City of Justin holding open house about comprehensive plan

The city of Justin will hold an open house about its comprehensive plan in a couple weeks.

The city’s comp plan — a document that guides decision on land use, transportation, economics and parks — is “being reimagined to better align with the residents and business owners” of Justin, according to a city statement. The redesigned plan will be based on community engagement and will remake the Future Land Use Plan and Master Thoroughfare Plan, and create a Parks and Trails Plan for the city.

The city is asking for the community’s feedback in an online survey through Sept. 10. The first community open house has been scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Country Abbey, 116 North Jackson Ave., where residents can “discuss the existing conditions in Justin, as well as the guiding principles of the new vision going forward.”

