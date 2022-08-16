Local school districts get As and Bs in TEA’s accountability ratings

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings — which are typically released annually but because of COVID-19, this is the first time in three years — and the four local school districts got no worse than a B grade.

Returns show “promising signs of progress in Texas’ efforts to catch students up academically,” according to a TEA news release. A quarter of districts and a third of campuses improved their letter grade from 2019.

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”

Of the four school districts serving southern Denton County, Argyle ISD received the highest rating, an A and 97/100. The other three districts all got Bs — Lewisville and Northwest each with 89, and Denton receiving an 86. Only 13% of school districts received ratings of C or worse.

