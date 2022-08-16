Local nonprofit to host film screening, panel discussion about drug use

Winning the Fight — a local nonprofit that provides drug education, support and resources to kids and families — will host a free screening of its documentary and a panel discussion about the consequences of drug use.

The documentary — called Just Once: Powerful stories of consequence — aims to help open up the conversation about drugs between kids and parents by telling stories of real families and their journeys through drug use and addiction. The 45-minute documentary is appropriate for kids 11 and older, and it will be followed by a panel discussion with local community leaders.

“It’s very difficult to talk to your family about drugs, yet this conversation is so important,” the organization said in a news release. “Your kids will learn about drugs, let’s be sure they get the information from you and not their peers. Winning The Fight is here to help open up that conversation.”

The event will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Flower Mound High School, 3411 Peters Colony Road. Click here for more information about Winning the Fight.