Drought conditions and your plumbing

July delivered a blistering heat wave. Along with the heat came rather extensive drought conditions which can have a serious effect on your foundation.

We’re not foundation experts but we do know what the outcome is for your plumbing system.

Extended periods of dryness can cause foundations to shift and crack. When the clay soil underground becomes extremely dry, it contracts and the foundation sinks. When it does finally rain and moisture is retained, it can lift the foundation up again and ultimately pull the drain lines with it, creating a break.

Right now, most of us are experiencing higher than normal water bills so detecting a plumbing leak is a little more problematic. Typical plumbing problems can make you think you have a foundation issue but may be just an isolated plumbing problem. Top plumbing problems that might be a foundation problem include:

Continual toilet flush strength issues

Shower fills up and drains slowly

Recurring slow draining problems

Dishwasher drains and fills up your sink instead

Draining fixtures gurgle

Higher water bill with no dripping faucets or fixtures

Floors are wet where water is coming through the slab

We’ve inspected thousands of homes and completed repairs on many of those. Sometimes drain line problems can be non-foundation related. We see numerous drain line issues because they’re just old cast-iron drain lines from the early 70’s and now starting to fail because of rust. Once the drain lines are compromised it’s an open “water buffet” and your trees continually intrude on your drain lines and clog the flow.

