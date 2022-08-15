LISD superintendent welcomes students back to school

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp visited several campuses throughout the district on Wednesday to welcome students back on the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

Throughout the day, Rapp made her way to campuses with new principals, helping out carpool lines, dishing out high-fives and encouraging students and teachers with warm wishes, according to a news release from the district. As students got settled into their new classrooms the sounds of learning and laughter filled the halls.

“It was a great day for this district,” Rapp said. “I can already tell that this is going to be a great school year.”

LISD was the first district in southern Denton County to begin the school year. Denton ISD started the next day, Argyle ISD’s first day was Monday and Northwest ISD’s first day will be Wednesday.

