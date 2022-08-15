Denton ISD, law enforcement reaffirm commitment to school safety

Around the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Denton ISD wants families and the community to know that there has been a “collective recommitment to remain vigilant and visible when it comes to school safety.”

Over the summer, the district’s five partnering law enforcement agencies — the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Corinth, Denton, Little Elm and Oak Point police departments — hosted officer trainings on DISD campuses, helping officers to become familiar with the facilities and practice clear and consistent communication, according to a district news release.

“Parents entrust us with their children every day and we do not take the responsibility for their safety and well-being lightly,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson. “We recognize that the responsibility of keeping children safe is a responsibility shared by everyone. Campus staff has been directed to be on duty and high alert every single day.

All Denton ISD campuses conduct safety drills of all types to routinely affirm safety protocols as well as establish a clear chain of command, according to the district. Students and staff practice drills regularly and document their procedures to ensure best practices are in place. Audits of safety procedures are conducted and are on file with the Texas Education Agency, including the recent inspection of locks on exterior doors.

Schools utilize a uniform check-in system that allows the school to immediately detect any non-approved visitor on campus. Families can approve or restrict an individual’s access to campus through the online registration process.

Denton ISD maintains an anonymous reporting system that is monitored 24 hours a day. Any student, staff, or community member may report an incident of bullying, discrimination, drug or alcohol-related issue, potential threat/violence or cyber abuse by text, image or video through the system. More information is available at www.dentonisd.org/stopit.