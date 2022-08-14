Northlake Notes — August 2022

The summer heat wave is on us with seeming little relief in sight. The cost of power and fuel has been a shock to us as it continues to climb with the temperature. Many have expressed concern about the number of power conservation warnings, so it comes with some relief that the power reliability in our area has been good and it appears that we’ll be fine to get through this summer.

Water conservation has also concerned many. It is important to note that conservation warnings are not a signal that water is not available but rather that the prolonged drought is drawing on water sources more than is sustainable in the long term. There is also the issue of cost. Heavy irrigation use during summer requires substantial infrastructure to maintain capacity and that comes with a price tag. Moderation will help not only the lake reserves but also our bank accounts. Almost all municipalities are in Stage 1 which asks everyone to water their yards only twice a week. While it probably won’t maintain a golf course green lawn, it is enough to help hearty Texas yards survive.

Recently, local news reported a disturbing report of the capture of two individuals suspected of thefts in Roanoke and a murder in Oklahoma. Roanoke PD tracked the suspects to a gas station on 114 in Northlake and apprehended them there. They were caught when the victim’s vehicle was reported stolen and was flagged on a Northlake license plate camera. We’re grateful to Roanoke PD and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations for pursuing their respective cases and working together to use all available tools to apprehend the suspects.

In better news, Northlake has some new retail to welcome. SAS (Santa Anna Store) Boutique, a ladies specialty wear clothing store, just opened at Northlake Commons. Across the square, TeaXetera, a gift and tea shop, has lots of custom ice cold teas to refresh you from the hot temperature outside. For something more substantial to eat, BackPorch Drafthouse can help, with unique, hearty twists on comfort classics. They opened recently at Chadwick Commons on 114. After dining there you may need take off a few pounds, so head back to Northlake Commons for a low impact workout at Club Pilates. Later this year, expect to see more many more great eateries and conveniences to open. Many of these businesses are locally owned and operated so come on down and help a neighbor out. Not every business can make it in this tough economy. We were very sad that Amari’s Home Goods had to close. Help our other new businesses get off the ground by shopping and dining local!