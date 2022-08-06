News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022

Greetings from Town Hall,

As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!

Waketon Road Update

Due to ongoing shortages of concrete and drivers, the contractor requested and has been approved to work during alternate hours, including late night and early morning, as supplies and manpower become available. Paving will continue progressing easterly from Town Hall toward Chinn Chapel Road as resources allow. The contractor has been directed to place door hangars and communicate directly with residents in advance of these alternative hours.

School Starts This Month

Lewisville ISD’s first day is Wednesday, August 10, and Denton ISD’s first day is Thursday, August 11. Teachers and staff will be arriving a week or so earlier to begin preparations for the upcoming school year.

2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget and Tax Rate

Town Council and staff have begun preparing the next fiscal year budget and tax rate, and will be discussing the budget at each Town Council meeting over the next couple of months until it is adopted by the end of September.

Water Restrictions Still in Place

Cross Timbers Water Supply has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions in order to conserve adequate supplies of water for essential and emergency needs. Generally, Double Oak’s watering day is Thursday east of Simmons Road, or Tuesday west of Simmons Road, with no watering during daylight hours, even on your designated day. Check the CTWSC website for more details www.crosstimberswater.com

Mayor Beougher Submits Resignation

In response to concerns expressed by some Town residents over my decision to maximize the federal SLFRF premium payments to our police officers and essential staff, I have submitted my resignation to the Town Council. The council, citizens, and staff need to focus on the essential business of the Town. It has been my privilege to serve Double Oak for over 12 years in various capacities, and I have every confidence that Double Oak will be just fine.