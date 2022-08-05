Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes after trap tests positive for WNV

The city of Highland Village will spray for mosquitoes in the Castlewood area Friday, Saturday and Sunday after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus.

City crews will spray in the morning hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito by spraying the creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas, the city said in a news release Friday morning. See the spray map for the specific spray areas.

City crews are also currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas and greenbelts throughout the city. Residents should take the proper precautions to reduce their risk of getting the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus by remembering the four Ds: drain, dress, DEET and dusk/dawn.

Residents should: