Flower Mound changes some crossing guard locations

The town of Flower Mound announced last week that it is changing several school crossing guard locations when kids head back to school next month.

“Following analysis of all school crossing guard sites in Flower Mound, we learned several of the sites do not meet the minimum requirements and will no longer be staffed with a guard,” the town said in a news release.

The locations that will no longer have a crossing guard include:

St. Gallen Lane at Wager Road

Garden Ridge Boulevard at St. Gallen Lane

Forest Vista Drive at Lake Forest Boulevard

Spinks Road at Lexington Avenue

College Parkway mid-street crossing

Matterhorn Lane mid-street crossing

Timber Creek Road at Colony Street

Timber Creek Road at Glen Hollow Lane

The town’s analysis showed a need for two new sites and three guards for the new Argyle South Elementary School, which opens in August in Canyon Falls. Also, the mid-street crossing locations for Old Settlers Elementary School and McKamy Middle School will be moved to the nearest intersections to assist with crossing students. To view a map of all locations, visit www.flower-mound.com/crossingguards.

The town is accepting applications for open crossing guard positions for the next school year. The position pays $15/hour, plus incentive pay. Click the link above or email [email protected] for more information.