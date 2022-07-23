Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 17 arrests from May 16 through June 17, answered 514 calls for service, took 36 reports and worked 19 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

May 16 – Officers responded to an Intoxicated Driver in the 17000 blk of I-35W. Several witnesses reported a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of the lane of traffic. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Upon contact with the driver, the Officer observed signs of impairment. After completing the investigation, the subject was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

May 22 – An Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 14000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road due to a fake temporary license plate. After conducting an interview with the driver, the diver advised the officer that narcotics were in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

May 22 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a male at the hotel walking up and down the hallway threatening people with a knife. Upon arrival, Officers observed the subject and detained him. After officers spoke to all parties involved, the subject was arrested for Terroristic Threat.

May 24 – Officers were dispatched to an Auto Theft that occurred in the 8000 blk of Small Block Road. The complainant reported that a Kawasaki motorcycle was taken without consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

May 30 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Theft of a license plate holder. The license plate holder described as jeweled and license plate were missing from the vehicle. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.