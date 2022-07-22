Weir: What activities are available in Flower Mound?

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department (FMPRD) is responsible for acquiring, developing, and maintaining parks, with assistance from the Parks Board, the Community Development Corporation, and the Town Council. The FMPRD is also responsible for operating recreational programs, cultural arts, and organizing community-wide special events. The Town provides traditional park and recreational facilities, including 56 parks, a community recreation center, RV campground, and senior center.

Endeavoring to enhance the quality of life in our town, the FMPRD updates and renovates many of the town’s playgrounds, parks, and trails. That includes Peters Colony Memorial Park, the Primrose Trail Connection from Gaston Park to Timber Trails Park, the Rheudasil Park construction, Canyon Falls Park construction, and Glenwick Park LED lighting upgrades, among others.

Moreover, the FMPRD is currently developing a feasibility study for the potential construction and operation of a tennis center in Flower Mound. The study will provide data and information to analyze the market, to determine the size and amenities to be included in the tennis facility, project costs, partnership strategies, funding models, operating budgets, and economic impact for a future tennis center project.

James Gordon Emerick, former Chairman of the Flower Mound Historical Society, came over for an interview to update residents on some of the activities available in town.