Denton voters to consider decriminalizing marijuana

The Denton City Council voted this week to add an ordinance to November ballots for voters to consider decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses in the city.

If approved, the city would direct its police department to no longer enforce misdemeanor marijuana offenses, according to the Denton Record Chronicle. Denton PD would eliminate tickets and arrests for possession of small amounts of pot and paraphernalia, and officers would no longer stop and frisk people when they smell weed.

The new ordinance would not apply when Denton police are investigating felony crimes, nor would it apply to state and federal agencies or to the Texas Woman’s University and University of North Texas jurisdictions.

Two organizations, Ground Game Texas and Decriminalize Denton, campaigned and petitioned for this move, and Denton is joining other Texas cities, including Austin, to vote to decriminalize pot in November, CBS News reported.