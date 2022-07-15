Pilates studio, boutique open in Northlake

A new pilates studio and a new boutique shop each opened recently in Northlake, the town announced this week.

The community is invited to come Sip & Shop at S.A.S. Boutique, located at 100 Plaza Place, Suite 200 in the Northlake Commons. The new shop is celebrating its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.

Club Pilates is now open in Northlake Commons, 1236 FM 407, Suite 200. During the business’ grand opening, it is offering a free intro class, 20% off retail and 20% off your first three months. Click here for more information.