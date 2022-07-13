Flower Mound teen collecting bikes for foster children

A local teenager this week launched his second bike drive for foster homes.

During the holidays last year, Rohan Ahuja of Flower Mound collected more than 30 bicycles and about $2,000 and donated them to foster children in Fort Worth. Tuesday, he decided to launch another one with the goal of collecting more than 40 bikes and $2,500 by Labor Day for foster care agencies.

“This is important to me because two years ago I got my bike stolen,” said Ahuja, a senior at Flower Mound High School. “When I went online to buy a new one, I realized that bikes actually cost a lot of money. That’s when I started to think about other less fortunate people and how much of a burden buying bikes must be on them too.”

Ahuja said that since the last bike drive, he’s heard from several people asking if he was going to do another bike drive soon, so he decided to start it up sooner this year.

“I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to ride a bike, as it lets us escape reality for a few moments and helps relieve stress,” Ahuja said. “It can also be a great exercise activity! This is why I decided to hold another bike drive this year; to help foster children obtain bikes that they may not be fortunate enough to get themselves.”

If you would like to donate a bike or a financial contribution, contact Ahuja at 630-312-0862 or [email protected] Donations can be dropped off at the Ahujas’ home, or they can pick them up from your home.